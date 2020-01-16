Russia's Putin confirms Mishustin as new prime minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister, shortly after the former head of the tax service won the backing of parliament.

Mishustin's elevation is part of a sweeping shake-up of the political system announced by Putin on Wednesday, which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with his government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

