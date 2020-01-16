Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Sweden suffers surge in bomb attacks as gang violence rises

Representative Image

A surge in drug-linked gang-violence in Sweden led to a 60% increase in bomb blasts in 2019, government statistics showed on Thursday, as police work to rid the streets of explosives and guns with more officers on patrol. Sweden has been hit by a wave of shootings and bombings over the past couple of years which police have linked to gang conflicts in major cities, shocking Swedes, who have long considered their country as one of the safest in the world.

Some 257 bomb attacks were reported to police last year, up from 162 the previous year, the statistics from the National Council for Crime Prevention showed. The agency did not give any information about the types of explosives used most frequently or any other details, but Swedish media have reported some attacks using make-shift bombs made from vacuum flasks packed with explosive material.

The public outcry over increased violence has forced the government to boost spending on the police and to launch a program to fight organized crime as law and order becomes one of the main political battlefields. "This government has lost control over crime in Sweden. We have seen in recent years how the number of fatalities has increased. Now bomb blasts are also increasing in a way that lacks international equivalence," said Ulf Kristersson, leader of the opposition party the Moderates.

The offices of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and of the justice minister declined to comment on the figures, which were contained within a broader run-down of reported crime, which overall was down marginally in 2019 against the previous year. Interior Minister Mikael Damberg on Monday told Swedish news agency TT he was convinced a new police task force would make a difference, and that he aimed for sentences for bomb attacks and smuggling to be stiffened by the end of the year.

Police have identified around 60 deprived areas, mainly in and around larger cities, where unemployment is high, incomes low and where drugs and gangs have gained a firm foothold. In November, they set up the task force to fight violent crime following the death of a 15-year-old boy in Malmo when a gunman open fire on a pizza restaurant.

At the time, the police said the task force would focus on getting criminals off the streets, reducing access to guns and explosives and increasing the police presence in affected areas. However, they said the problems were impossible to solve by the police alone.

"There is no silver bullet. There is no simple solution to complex problems," Stefan Hector, the head of the task force, said in November. An explosion on Sunday in one of Stockholm's most high-end neighbourhoods destroyed part of a residential building and several cars parked outside. The blast could be heard several kilometres away. No one was injured.

In a separate incident, in June, 20 people were wounded when a bomb exploded on a residential street in Linkoping in southern Sweden.

