Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agreement signed to end the Bru-Reang refugee crisis, around 34,000 internally displaced people to be settled in Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday presided over the signing of an agreement between the central government and the governments of Tripura and Mizoram and Bru-Reang representatives under which around 34,000 internally displaced people will be settled in Tripura.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:43 IST
Agreement signed to end the Bru-Reang refugee crisis, around 34,000 internally displaced people to be settled in Tripura
Union Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday . Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday presided over the signing of an agreement between the central government and the governments of Tripura and Mizoram and Bru-Reang representatives under which around 34,000 internally displaced people will be settled in Tripura. Shah said around 34,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura under the new agreement and the state would be given a package of around Rs 600 crores for their rehabilitation.

They would get all the rights that normal residents of the states get and they would now be able to enjoy the benefits of social welfare schemes of Centre and state governments, he said. The agreement was signed in front of Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Bru refugee representatives.

"I want to thank Narendra Modiji and Amit Shahji for ending this crisis. Nobody was ready to think about the future of Bru refugees. This step is historic," Deb said. North-East Democratic Alliance chief Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present, said they (Bru refugees) will enjoy all the facilities.

"They had an option to go to Mizoram but most of them expressed their wish to stay in Tripura," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Washington, Jan 16 AFP Microsoft said Thursday it would become carbon negative by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by the US tech giant to combat climate change. The company said the move would by 2050 remove from the environment all the ...

Ukrainian foreign minister tells Iran demands over plane crash investigation unchanged

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he had discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian victims of an airliner downed near Tehran last week.We discussed...

Mali attack kills 15 in Fulani village

Bamako, Jan 16 AFP Fifteen people have been killed in an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, security and local officials said on Thursday, in a fresh bout of apparent ethnic violence in the war-torn country. Armed men attacked Sind...

Turkey's Anadolu says one of its employees detained in Egypt released

One of four employees of Turkeys state-owned Anadolu news agency detained in a raid by security forces in Egypt has been released, the companys general manager said on Thursday. The development came a day after Turkey summoned a senior Egyp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020