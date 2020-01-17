Mexico says agreed with U.S. on plan to reduce illegal arms and drug trade

Mexico's foreign ministry said top officials met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday and agreed on a bilateral program aimed at reducing the trafficking of illicit arms, drugs and money.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate on measures to diminish drug consumption and combat addiction, the ministry said in a statement.

