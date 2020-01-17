Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao: HC seeks CBI's response on Sengar's appeal challenging conviction, life term

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 13:31 IST
Unnao: HC seeks CBI's response on Sengar's appeal challenging conviction, life term

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the CBI on expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal challenging his conviction and life term for raping a minor girl in UP's Unnao in 2017. A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal allowed Sengar to deposit in 60 days the fine amount of Rs 25 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh will be released to the rape survivor without any condition.

The court also sought response of the survivor on Sengar's appeal and asked his counsel to give copies of documents to the woman's counsel. During the hearing, the court said it was not inclined to suspend the sentence or fine amount of Sengar as he is facing prosecution in other cases after which his counsel withdrew the application for suspension of the sentence.

Sengar's advocate claimed he was the sole earning member in the family, has two daughters of marriageable age and was facing difficulty in arranging Rs 25 lakh and the trial court had only given him time till January 20 to deposit the amount. He urged the court that the time to deposit the amount be extended.

The counsel for CBI said Sengar's wife was also a public servant and he should first pay Rs 10 lakh as directed by the trial court to the rape survivor and rest Rs 15 lakh is to be deposited with the court. The bench has now posted the matter for May 4.

Sengar has sought quashing of the December 16, 2019 judgement of the trial court which convicted him. He has also sought setting aside of the December 20 order sentencing him to imprisonment till remainder of his life. The trial court had convicted the 54-year-old Sengar under various provisions including Section 376 (2) of IPC which deals with the offence of rape committed by a public servant who "takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on a woman in his custody as such public servant or in the custody of a public servant subordinate to him".

It had awarded him the maximum punishment of life term with a rider that the convict will remain in jail for "remainder of his natural biological life" and also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh on him to be paid within a month. The woman was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

The trial, which started on August 5 last year after it was transferred from Unnao to Delhi on the Supreme Court's directions, was carried on a day-to-day basis. The apex court, taking cognisance of the rape survivor's letter written to the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had on August 1 last year transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to the court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on a daily basis and completing it within 45-days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Chitkara University Selected in Elite 150 at Asia's Most Exciting Startup Competition LKYGBPC 2020 (Global Innovation Competition), Organized by Singapore Management University

CHANDIGARH, India, Jan. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Chitkara University today announced that it has been selected in the group of elite 150 finalists in Asias most exciting startup competition, The 10th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competi...

Guv slams LDF govt over moving SC on CAA without informing him

KeralaGovernor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday lashed out at theLeft-ruled state government over it approaching the SupremeCourt against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said he mayseek a report for not informing him about the moveThe state g...

Necessary to study liquor ban impact in 3 districts: Minister

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar has hinted that the state government may conduct a study to ascertain drawbacks and advantages of the current liquor ban in three districts, including Chandrapur. On April 1, 2015, when the BJP was in ...

Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

Turkeys state news agency has published images of two men accused of helping fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport, as he fled a corruption trial in Japan. The security camera images, first made public on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020