HC sets aside ex-Delhi Law Min Jitender Singh Tomar's election in 2015 polls for false declaration

The Delhi High Court Friday set aside the election of former Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Assembly polls. The court passed the order on a plea by a BJP leader seeking to set aside Tomar's election.

"The petition is allowed," Justice Rajeev Sahai Endlaw said. It is pertinent to mention that Tomar is also contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly election and is likely to file his nomination from Tri Nagar constituency on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.