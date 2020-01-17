Left Menu
Centre invites nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award-2020

  Updated: 17-01-2020 17:14 IST
Centre invites nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award-2020
Sardar Patel National Unity Award [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India on Friday opened online nominations process for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award. This award is the highest civilian award in the field of contribution to the unity and integrity of India. The last date for the nominations is April 30, 2020. The nominations are being received online on the Ministry of Home Affairs website https://nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in

"The Government of India has instituted the award in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Award seeks to recognise notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India," said the Ministry of Home Affairs. The award is expected to be announced on the occasion of the National Unity Day, that is, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on October 31.

The Award last year was conferred by the President by a Sanad under his hand and seal and presented by him at a presentation ceremony along with the Padma award presentation ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. An Award Committee was last year constituted by the Prime Minister, which includes the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary to the President, Home Secretary as Members and three-four eminent persons selected by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

