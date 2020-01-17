Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have released funds to Wadia hospitals: Maha and BMC to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 19:40 IST
Have released funds to Wadia hospitals: Maha and BMC to HC

The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Bombay High Court it had released Rs 24 crore to Wadia Hospitals in the metropolis, a day after the HC came down heavily on the ruling dispensation for dragging its feet on financial aid to the medical facility. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also told the court it had released Rs 10 crore for Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Rs 4 crore for Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla is hearing a public interest litigation seeking release of grants to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital from the BMC and the state government. As per the rules, the maternity hospital gets grants from the state government, while the children's hospital gets grants from BMC.

The BMC told court the claims made by the hospital was without any substance and they need to verify the same. To this, Justice Adhikari said partners don't need verification.

"If you think the bills are illegitimate, people are drawing double salary.. withdraw from the partnership," he said. Justice Adhikari also asked why the issue of over payment and financial irregularity was not raised earlier.

Pointing out that the civic body had released about Rs 45 crore over a period of time, the judge said, "If there was large-scale irregularity, you shouldn't have released the fund." "What did you do in the board meeting as you were part of the management...If you want an inquiry.. there will be an independent inquiry against your officers (BMC) too," Justice Adhikari said. He further said if these are the discrepancies, nobody will come forward for philanthropic activity, and "you (BMC) want strategic partners everyday".

After the state government also raised doubts on the hospital accounts, the HC asked all three stakeholders to convene a special meet to sort out issues..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

All foreign investments must adhere to law of the land: Goyal on Amazon row

A day after he scoffed at Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos offer to invest USD 1 billion in India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday tried to do damage control saying the country welcomes all kinds of investments that follo...

AfDB finalizes grant-agreement worth €6.18mn for São Tomé and Principe

On Wednesday, the African Development Bank finalized an agreement worth 6.18 million euros in budgetary support to the Democratic Republic of So Tom and Principe.The agreement was signed at the African Development Banks headquarters in Abid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. will look at sudden acceleration complaints involving 500,000 Tesla vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate 500,000 Tesla Inc vehicles over sudden unintended acceleration reports. The petition covers 2012 throug...

Defending champions Lagat, Alemu ready for battle at Tata Mumbai Marathon

Defending champions Cosmas Lagat and Worknesh Alemu on Friday declared themselves ready to not only bid for back-to-back mens and womens titles but also to attack the course records at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. Kenyan Lagat won th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020