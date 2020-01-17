Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Centre to decide a representation to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya in every tehsil

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:07 IST
SC asks Centre to decide a representation to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya in every tehsil
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to decide the representation of BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay within three months on a plea seeking to set up Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in every tehsil across the country. A bench headed by Justices N V Ramana said that courts cannot decide as to what school should be opened where.

"However, we are directing that your representation be decided within three months by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)," the bench said. At the outset, Upadhyay said he has challenged the Delhi High Court order and directions needs to be issued to the Central government to set up a KV in each tehsil of every state in the country as it would help the children of poor section.

The high court had on October 1, last year, said, that the issue of setting up KVs is a policy decision and left it to the government to take a call on the issue raised in a PIL. The petition has also sought a direction to the MHRD to make a subject of 'aims, objects and basic structure of the Constitution' mandatory for all students of classes I-VIII.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwini Kumar Dubey, claimed that "unity in diversity is observed and celebrated" in the KVs as these schools have students from all parts of a state and "equal opportunities are provided to all students in spite of their religious, territorial differences". "The low fee structure of Kendriya Vidyalayas will help the poor students in getting a quality education along with an exposure to the competitive world. The establishment of KVs will also encourage the nearby schools to provide a better education as they will face a competition," the petition contended.

It stated that presently there are 5,464 tehsils in India and a total of 1,209 KVs. "To achieve real equality and elevate poor, weak, Dalits, tribals and deprived sections of the society, the state must provide uniform education having common syllabus and common curriculum to all students of I-VIII standards in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21A and Preamble of the Constitution," the plea said and contended that the same would be provided in the KVs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

All foreign investments must adhere to law of the land: Goyal on Amazon row

A day after he scoffed at Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos offer to invest USD 1 billion in India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday tried to do damage control saying the country welcomes all kinds of investments that follo...

AfDB finalizes grant-agreement worth €6.18mn for São Tomé and Principe

On Wednesday, the African Development Bank finalized an agreement worth 6.18 million euros in budgetary support to the Democratic Republic of So Tom and Principe.The agreement was signed at the African Development Banks headquarters in Abid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. will look at sudden acceleration complaints involving 500,000 Tesla vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate 500,000 Tesla Inc vehicles over sudden unintended acceleration reports. The petition covers 2012 throug...

Defending champions Lagat, Alemu ready for battle at Tata Mumbai Marathon

Defending champions Cosmas Lagat and Worknesh Alemu on Friday declared themselves ready to not only bid for back-to-back mens and womens titles but also to attack the course records at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. Kenyan Lagat won th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020