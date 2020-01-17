SC asks Centre to decide a representation to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya in every tehsil

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to decide the representation of BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay within three months on a plea seeking to set up Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in every tehsil across the country. A bench headed by Justices N V Ramana said that courts cannot decide as to what school should be opened where.

"However, we are directing that your representation be decided within three months by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)," the bench said. At the outset, Upadhyay said he has challenged the Delhi High Court order and directions needs to be issued to the Central government to set up a KV in each tehsil of every state in the country as it would help the children of poor section.

The high court had on October 1, last year, said, that the issue of setting up KVs is a policy decision and left it to the government to take a call on the issue raised in a PIL. The petition has also sought a direction to the MHRD to make a subject of 'aims, objects and basic structure of the Constitution' mandatory for all students of classes I-VIII.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwini Kumar Dubey, claimed that "unity in diversity is observed and celebrated" in the KVs as these schools have students from all parts of a state and "equal opportunities are provided to all students in spite of their religious, territorial differences". "The low fee structure of Kendriya Vidyalayas will help the poor students in getting a quality education along with an exposure to the competitive world. The establishment of KVs will also encourage the nearby schools to provide a better education as they will face a competition," the petition contended.

It stated that presently there are 5,464 tehsils in India and a total of 1,209 KVs. "To achieve real equality and elevate poor, weak, Dalits, tribals and deprived sections of the society, the state must provide uniform education having common syllabus and common curriculum to all students of I-VIII standards in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21A and Preamble of the Constitution," the plea said and contended that the same would be provided in the KVs.

