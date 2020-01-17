No HC relief from arrest for Maha DIG accused of molestation

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief from arrest to suspended Maharashtra deputy inspector general of police Nishikant More, who is accused of molesting a minor girl. More approached the HC on Friday after the Panvel sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail application.

Justice Prakash Naik refused to grant any relief to More and directed the police to bring video punchnama of girl's mobile on the next hearing on Tuesday. More's counsel argued that all the allegations were baseless and the complaint was made because of financial dispute between two families.

More claimed the girl, who had written a suicide note, had actually fled with her boyfriend and both of them have been taken into custody by police. The state told HC it had already taken cognisance of the matter and has suspended More.

According to Navi Mumbai police, the 17-year-old girl was molested at home in Taloja during her birthday celebration in June last year, though a case against More was registered only on December 26..

