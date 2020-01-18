Left Menu
MP couple prints support for CAA, NRC on their wedding invite

A couple in Narsinghpur who tied the knot on January 18 here, extended their support for the Citizenship Amendment Act in a unique manner, printing the same on their wedding card.

MP couple's wedding card in support of CAA. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A couple in Narsinghpur who tied the knot on January 18 here, extended their support for the Citizenship Amendment Act in a unique manner, printing the same on their wedding card. Prabhat, the groom from Narsinghpur district said: "I want to spread awareness about CAA. I want people to understand the facts about the Act"

Just recently, another couple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district also displayed their solidarity with the government for National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak, who are getting hitched on February 3, have put a Hindi line in bold letters on their wedding invite "We support CAA and NRC."

Several protests had erupted across the country after the implementation of CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. The NRC is a register maintained by the government containing names and certain relevant information for the identification of all genuine Indian citizens. On the apex court's order, the NRC identified illegal immigrants from Assam. Though this has been a state-specific exercise to keep its ethnic uniqueness unaltered. Since its implementation, protests have erupted in several parts of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

