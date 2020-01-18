Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Jan 20 convict's plea against HC order rejecting his juvenility claim

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 15:09 IST
Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Jan 20 convict's plea against HC order rejecting his juvenility claim

The Supreme Court will hear on January 20 a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna will hear the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta.

Gupta moved the apex court on Friday challenging the high court's order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012. Besides, the convict has sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, which has been scheduled for February 1.

He has challenged the high court's December 19 order by which it also deprecated the conduct of his advocate for filing forged documents and not appearing in the court. A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan (25) -- in the case.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh. The other three condemned convicts have not yet availed of the constitutional remedy of filing the mercy petitions. The apex court had on January 14 dismissed the curative petitions of Vinay and Mukesh against their conviction and capital punishment.

The two other convicts -- Akshay and Pawan -- have not yet filed curative petitions in the top court. In his appeal filed through advocate A P Singh, Pawan has claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the commission of offence on December 16, 2012.

While dismissing his plea, the high court had noted that Pawan had earlier raised the juvenility claim in his review petition against the death penalty awarded to him in the case before the apex court which had dismissed his plea on July 9 last year. In his plea before the high court, he had claimed that as per his school certificate his date of birth was October 8, 1996.

Pawan had earlier moved a trial court with a plea claiming to be juvenile at the time of the offence and it was dismissed on December 21 last year. A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at a hospital in Singapore. One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail here.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term. The top court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Car bomb hits Turkish contractors, police in town outside Somali capital - police

A car bomb targeting a group of Turkish contractors exploded on Saturday in Afgoye, northwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said. There was no immediate word on any fatalities.A speeding suicide car bomb rammed into a place where ...

BJP MP warns bureaucrats against approving Andhra CM's 3-capital formula

By Pragya Kaushika BJP Rajya Sabha member YS Chowdary on Saturday warned the bureaucrats against abiding or advising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement the three-capital formula for the state.Chowdary, while speaking to ANI, c...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LOC in Mendhar, Nowshera sectors of J-K

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the line of control LOC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district and Mendhar sector of Poonch district here on Saturday.According to Indian Army sources, ceasefire violation in Mendhar started around 12.3...

MP: Cong MLA stages sit-in protest on Assembly complex

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday staged a sit-in protest on the premises of the Legislative Assembly here against non-fulfilment of promises by the state government, which is headed by his party. Gwalior East MLA Munnalal Goy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020