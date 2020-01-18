Left Menu
Pakistani refugees visit BJP headquarters in Delhi, thank PM Modi, Shah for CAA

A group of Pakistani refugees on Saturday visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party's working president JP Nadda for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A group of Pakistani refugees visited BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

A group of Pakistani refugees on Saturday visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party's working president JP Nadda for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The refugees, who live in Haryana and Delhi, walked from Central Delhi's Jantar Mantar to the BJP headquarters to express gratitude to the leaders for the amendments to the Citizenship Law.

The legislation grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. In December, last year, a group of refugees from Afghanistan had met Nadda at the BJP headquarters.

Nadda had assured them that the Centre would make all possible efforts to speed up the process of granting them citizenship and will also set up help desks near refugee camps in the near future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

