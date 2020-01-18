Over 50 organisations stage day-long hunger strike against CAA
More than 50 organisations came together here on Saturday to hold one-day long hunger strike against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
More than 50 organisations came together here on Saturday to hold one-day long hunger strike against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The hunger strike, held at Dharna Chowk in the city, was joined by hundreds of protesters, who demanded the revocation of the new citizenship law.
"We appeal to the Government of India to revoke the CAA, which will damage the social fabric of our country. The Central government should also stop the NRC and the NPR process," Mohammed Sadiq Ahmed, a protester, told ANI. "These Acts are anti-national. We will continue protesting till the Central government doesn't revoke this Act," he added.
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Pakistan have no dearth of talents, says Waqar Younis
Pakistan's centrally contracted players to undergo fitness tests next week
Saudi Arabia hands over to Pakistan Qandeel's absconding brother and suspect in her murder
Cat vs. chants: Friendly feline tests Buddhist monk's patience
Pakistan government introduces bill to extend army chief's tenure