Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muzaffarpur case: Court dismisses Brajesh Thakur's plea claiming witnesses not reliable

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 20:38 IST
Muzaffarpur case: Court dismisses Brajesh Thakur's plea claiming witnesses not reliable

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea filed by Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in alleged sexual and physical assault on several girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter home, which claimed testimonies of witnesses in the case were not reliable. During an in-camera proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha rejected the plea on the ground that the case of sexual assault was different from the case of alleged murder of some of the girls in the shelter home, said a lawyer privy to the matter.

The CBI had told the court that the probe agency had just given an interim report in the Supreme Court stating they had found no evidence against the allegations of murder and in fact the girls who were believed to have been murdered were found to be alive, the lawyer said. The case of alleged murder of girls in the shelter home and the case of alleged sexual assault were two different cases, the CBI said.

The probe agency, in its reply filed before the court, said that they have not yet given a clean chit to the accused against the allegations of murder and the statement in the top court was just an interim report. The court had earlier deferred for the third time pronouncement of judgement in the case till January 20 after the petition was filed before it.

The plea said the CBI on January 8 submitted a status report in the Supreme Court wherein it said that the some of the girls of the shelter home, who were thought to be allegedly murdered, were alive. Thakur's petition, filed through advocate P K Dubey, has claimed that the prosecution witnesses in the shelter home sexual assault case were not trustworthy as the investigation into the allegations of murder were based on their statements.

These facts were relevant and essential for a fair trial, it said. "It is pertinent to mention that the investigation into the allegations of murder were based on the statements made by the prosecutrixes (rape survivors) who are prosecution witnesses in the case. They had levelled false allegations against the accused before the court including inter alia allegations pertaining to murder," it said.

The plea has further alleged that the case setup by the prosecution witnesses was "false, fabricated and concocted". "These facts were not only relevant but sine qua non (essential) for the just adjudication in the present case.

"The facts prove that the aforementioned prosecution witnesses are unreliable and untrustworthy and they have mislead not only the investigating agency but also this court. Further, the case set up by the prosecution witnesses is false, fabricated and concocted," the plea claimed. These facts were new developments which were not available with the accused at the time of the trial and therefore could not have been placed before the court despite all diligence, it said.

The court had on March 20, 2018, framed charges against the accused, including Thakur, for offences of criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against minors. The accused included eight women and 12 men.

The Court had held trial for the offences of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, drugging of minors, criminal intimidation among other charges. Thakur and employees of his shelter home, as well as Bihar department of social welfare officials were charged with criminal conspiracy, neglect of duty and failure to report assault on the girls.

The charges also included offence of cruelty to children under their authority, punishable under the Juvenile Justice Act. All the accused, who appeared before the court, pleaded innocence and claimed trial.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. The matter had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government on May 26, 2018, highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in the shelter home for the first time.

The top court had on August 2 last year, taken cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of about 30 minor girls in Muzaffarpur's shelter home and transferred the probe to the CBI on November 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Congress, SP, BSP have relations with SIMI, PFI: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at Opposition including Congress saying that they have a relationship with banned outfits like Students Islamic Movement of India SIMI and Popular Front of India PFI. Congress, SP, BSP an...

Raman 'fancies' India's chances in T20 World Cup, says balance is key

Head coach WV Raman on Saturday expressed optimism about the Indian womens teams chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup and emphasised on striking an emotional balance. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad also includes the incredibly talented 15-...

Two wanted 'criminals' of Delhi arrested in Sonipat

The Haryana police has arrested two persons in separate raids, claiming that they are wanted by Delhi police for their involvement in over dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and theft in the national capital. A Haryana police...

NGO seeks permission to recite 'Garuda Purana' to Nirbhaya convicts

An Etah-based NGO on Saturday said it has approached the Tihar Jail authorities seeking permission to recite Garuda Purana to the death-row convicts of the Nirbhaya case to make them mentally prepared to face the gallows. The Garuda Purana ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020