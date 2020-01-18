U'khand CM urges Rajnath to intensify efforts to find out missing army man
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to intensify efforts to find out Army soldier Rajendra Singh Negi, who went missing while patrolling at the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Minister Rawat also held discussion with the Defence Minister with regard to the cooperation of Army in the security and basic infrastructure development of the border areas of the state.
During his to the national capital, Chief Minister Rawat also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the upcoming 'Maha Kumbh Mela' in Haridwar in 2021. (ANI)
