Bihar to form 16,351-km-long human chain to spread awareness about water conservation

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi are all set to create history on Sunday by forming a 16,351 km long human chain in a bid to spread awareness about water conservation.

Preparation underway for the event on Sunday (Photo/ANI).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi are all set to create history on Sunday by forming a 16,351 km long human chain in a bid to spread awareness about water conservation. The human chain will cover all districts in the state with the claimed participation of crores of people. The Bihar government has claimed that it will be the longest one ever attempted.

The state government had organised a similar event in support of prohibition of liquor in 2017 and against dowry and child marriage in 2018. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar President Sanjay Jaiswal said, "There is a dearth of water in Bihar. It was seen in Darbhanga district for the first time. It is reeling under the crisis."

Jaiswal said that Bihar's population is increasing rapidly and the situation will be hard to handle if the steps are not taken now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

