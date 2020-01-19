Left Menu
UP man arrested for sharing 'obscene post' about PM Modi

A man was arrested in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sharing obscene posts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Sunday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A man was arrested in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sharing obscene posts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Sunday. According to police, the arrested person has been identified as Munavvar Khan.

An FIR was registered in the matter on Saturday at Jahangirabad police station here after a complaint was received from Bajrang Dal's district Gaurakha head Yatendra Singh. "Singh was scrolling through social media at 6 pm on January 18 when he saw an edited obscene post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared by Munavvar. Several others had also seen the post," the FIR read.

The FIR was registered under Section 67 and 67A of the IT (Amendment) Act, 2008, which deals with publishing obscene material in electronic form. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

