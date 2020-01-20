World News Roundup: Ukraine to press for plane crash; Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

75 years on, Holocaust survivors struggle to recover property in Poland

Lea Evron, 85, has only fragments of memories of the fur factory and the three-story apartment building her family-owned before World War Two in Zywiec, a small town in southern Poland. What she does remember clearly is returning after the war, when most of her family had been killed in the Holocaust.

Russian opposition wants big protest over Putin's plan to 'rule forever'

Russia's anti-Kremlin opposition said on Monday it planned to stage a big protest next month against President Vladimir Putin's proposed constitutional changes, which is cast as a ploy for Putin to rule for life. Putin, in a surprise move, last week unveiled a sweeping shake-up of the political system which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with his government.

Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers: NTV

Turkey has not yet sent any troops into Libya to support the country's internationally-recognized government, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Monday, adding that Ankara had only deployed military advisers and trainers so far. Last week, Erdogan had said Turkey has begun sending troops to Tripoli. He has also previously said Ankara would deploy troops.

China struggles in the new diplomatic role, trying to return Rohingya to Myanmar

In a muddy field in western Myanmar, hundreds of Chinese shipping containers fitted with single narrow windows stand in neat lines, empty of the refugees they were designed to host. The gray boxes were sent by China two years ago as quick and cheap housing for some of the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar for Bangladesh during a military-led crackdown in 2017 that the United Nations said was conducted with genocidal intent.

Malta minister quits in the latest fallout from journalist murder

Another Maltese minister has quit after a paper reported links between her policeman husband and the man suspected of masterminding a journalist's murder, the government said on Monday. Corruption investigator Daphne Caruana Galizia was blown up by a car bomb in October 2017, prompting a lengthy inquiry that has caused political turmoil on the Mediterranean island, including the resignation of the prime minister.

China confirms the spread of the new virus as cases surge

An outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has spread to more cities, Chinese authorities said on Monday, as the number of patients tripled and a third person died, stoking concerns about containment of the illness. The Daxing health commission in the capital Beijing said it had confirmed two cases of coronavirus, while the southern Guangdong province's health commission confirmed one case in Shenzhen. They mark the first cases in China beyond the central city of Wuhan where the virus first emerged. Iran says it will quit the global nuclear treaty if the case goes to U.N.

Iran said on Monday it could quit the global nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if European countries refer it to the U.N. Security Council over a nuclear agreement, a move that would overturn diplomacy in its confrontation with the West. The 1968 NPT has been the foundation of global nuclear arms control since the Cold War, including a 2015 deal Iran signed with world powers that offered it access to global trade in return for accepting curbs to its atomic program.

Dozens of Iraqi protesters wounded as anti-government unrest resumes

Two Iraqi police officers were killed and dozens of protesters were wounded in Baghdad and other cities on Monday in clashes with security forces, medical and security sources said, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of several weeks. In Baghdad's Tayaran Square overnight, protesters threw petrol bombs and stones at police who responded with tear gas and stun grenades, Reuters witnesses said.

Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life' as reluctantly ends royal role

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties in a deal with Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors, saying there was no other option if he and his wife Meghan were to seek an independent future. Buckingham Palace and the queen announced on Saturday that Harry and Meghan would no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles and would now pay their own way in life, freeing them to forge what they call a "progressive new role".

Ukraine to press for plane crash black boxes as Iran minister visits

Ukraine will press Iran to hand over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane at a meeting with a visiting Iranian delegation on Monday, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters. Ukraine would convey the message to visiting Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, that returning the black boxes would show that Iran wanted an unbiased investigation of the crash, Prystaiko said.

