Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Britain's Prince Harry meets African leaders in London

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:33 IST
UPDATE 1-Britain's Prince Harry meets African leaders in London
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Prince Harry attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, the day after he spoke of his sadness that he would shortly be giving up royal duties.

Harry said on Sunday that there was no option but for him and his American wife Meghan to step back from their royal roles in a deal with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors that would allow them a more independent future. The new arrangement, which will see them split their time between Britain and North America where they will be mainly based, is due to come into effect in the Spring of this year.

In the meantime, Harry will continue with official duties and on Monday met the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique and the prime minister of Morocco at the African investment summit. Buckingham Palace said the prince, who visited Malawi and other African states last October in what is set to be his last official overseas tour, has been heavily involved in causes in Africa for many years and his love for the continent was well-known.

His high-profile speech on Sunday was made at an event for Sentebale, a charity he co-founded which helps children affected by HIV in Africa. At the summit, Johnson called for deeper investment ties between Britain and Africa, as part of a drive to develop trade ties after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union at the end of the month.

Johnson called for Britain to be the "investment partner of choice" for Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Swapan Sadhan Bose named president of Mohun Bagan

Noted businessman Swapan Sadhan Tutu Bose on Monday was named president of Mohun Bagan club, a position which lay vacant after eminent lawyer Gitanath Gangulys demise. The club lost its president Ganguly in December 2019 and subsequently th...

No information on 'Tukde Tukde Gang' says Home Ministry  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his colleagues Bharatiya Janata Party BJP often use the term Tukde Tukde Gang to discredit his opponents. However, replying to an RTI quarry, the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has denied any information abou...

UPDATE 1-No turning point in sight as IMF predicts sluggish global growth

Global growth appears to have bottomed out but there is no rebound in sight and risks ranging from trade tensions to climate shocks make the outlook uncertain, a top International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.For 2020 and 2021, the...

Davos bolsters security as protesters march toward venue

Hundreds of disgruntled protesters against the elite World Economic Forum are marching through the Alpine snows toward its annual gathering in Davos, as officials on Monday detailed extra security measures like vehicle checks and webcam shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020