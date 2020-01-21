Karnataka CM Yediyurappa attends US President's address at WEF

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa here on Tuesday attended US President Donald Trump's address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020. "Yediyurappa is the first chief minister of Karnataka to participate in WEF meet with a full contingent of officials including chief secretary T M Vijaybhasker and Industries minister Jagadish Shettar," an official release said.

Along with Yediyurappa, union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya also attended the meet addressed by Trump. "Though Trump's speech was in the right direction, he concentrated more on his country's economy. It is natural for any country head to speak about his country and its economy. Trump was very much appreciative of the WEF which has turned into a platform for the global traders and investors to boost their business activities," the Chief Minister said after attending Trump's address.

He added, "It is also a platform for the political leaders to invite and attract investments to boost the economy of respective states and countries. Such forums are the need of the hour particularly when states are facing trouble in mobilizing resources on their own." "Investments will not only boost the state's economy, but they will also provide jobs to our youths. Our aim is to create jobs and for that, we need investments. Such occasions will come to the rescue of Karnataka's economy," Yediyurappa said. (ANI)

