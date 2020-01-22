Left Menu
Delhi govt directs officials to create awareness for testing of food samples

The Delhi government on Wednesday apprised the Delhi High Court that a notification has been issued directing food safety officials to create awareness for testing of food samples through the Mobile Food Testing Laboratory called Food Safety On Wheels (FSW).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Wednesday apprised the Delhi High Court that a notification has been issued directing food safety officials to create awareness for testing of food samples through the Mobile Food Testing Laboratory called Food Safety On Wheels (FSW). The government also told the court that 15 cases were initiated against the violators under the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act in the last three years.

The government also said that from 2018 to 2019, 27 cases under the category of fruits, vegetables, pulses and cereals are under investigation by the concerned food safety officials. The Delhi government's response came on a High Court's direction over food safety concerns.

The High Court in its order dated December 17, 2019 had directed Delhi government to undertake the necessary steps as required to ensure that food articles made available for sale to the public do not contain hazardous chemicals and substances. The court had also directed that appropriately worded hoarding, billboards, banners, posters, leaflets etc to be put-up and circulated in and around the Mandis to inform, educate and caution stakeholders about the consequences of violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act.

The Food Safety Department of Delhi Government, in its affidavit filed through advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan, said that a circular was issued on January 8, 2020 directing concerned officials to create awareness by distributing pamphlets, booklet or spread awareness through banners and jingles. The government also directed to lift samples of fruits and vegetables under the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act. (ANI)

