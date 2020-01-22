Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-EU will respond in kind to new U.S. tariffs - German ambassador to U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:52 IST
UPDATE 2-EU will respond in kind to new U.S. tariffs - German ambassador to U.S.

The European Union is as strong economically as the United States, and will respond to any additional U.S. tariffs with duties of its own on U.S. products, Germany's ambassador to the United States, Emily Haber, said on Wednesday.

In Davos, Switzerland, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his threat to impose tariffs of up to 25% on imports of cars from the EU if the bloc does not agree to a trade deal. Haber told an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies the EU would respond "in the same dimension and the same vein."

French Ambassador Philippe Etienne told the same event that the EU was pushing for negotiated settlements of disputes with Washington over aircraft subsidies and digital taxes, warning that escalating tit-for-tat tariffs would hurt both economies. "It is not in our interest to have an escalation of tariffs," he said.

Washington and Brussels remain embroiled in difficult negotiations over a host of trade issues ranging from aircraft subsidies, trade barriers, and plans by France and other European countries to impose taxes on digital services. French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump this week agreed to a truce at least on one front: France will suspend down payments for its 3% digital tax in exchange for Washington delaying - at least until year-end - a move to slap tariffs of up to 100% on $2.4 billion list of French imports.

Separately, Washington has already imposed a 25% tariff on a raft of European wines and other goods, and a 10% tariff on aircraft, in a long-running pair of cases before the World Trade Organization over aircraft subsidies. It warned in December that it would raise those tariffs and expand the list of affected products. The EU is poised to respond with its own tariffs on the aircraft subsidy issue this spring, following an expected WTO decision. EU officials have pushed Washington to resolve the dispute, but those discussions have not seen much movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico human trafficking cases rise by a third but many states found lagging

By Christine Murray TIJUANA, Mexico, Jan 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - State human trafficking investigations in Mexico rose by a third last year, but academics and activists said that many parts of the country appeared to be struggling t...

Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 22 AFP Democrats began presenting their opening arguments at the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, took the podium on the floor o...

Men in homes, pushed women and kids out on streets to protest against CAA: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday criticised the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law, saying it is shameful that the men sitting in the comfort of their homes have sent the women and children out on the ...

Report: Astros, Red Sox to retain World Series titles

Major League Baseball doesnt plan to force the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox to vacate their recent World Series titles, commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday. In an interview with Fox Business Network, Manfred said the sign-stealing s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020