Bengaluru: CCB busts illegal human trafficking racket
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru sleuths on Thursday busted an illegal trafficking racket involving Bangladesh nationals.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru sleuths on Thursday busted an illegal trafficking racket involving Bangladesh nationals. Out of the three accused, two are from Bangladesh and one is from Delhi.
The police team also rescued two women, who were forced into prostitution by the accused. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Bangladesh
- Central Crime Branch
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Bengaluru, Jan 8(PTI) Following are today's
Bengaluru face Jamshedpur challenge at home
Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in Collaboration With National Institute of Unani Medicine Bengaluru Hosted One-day Workshop on Medical Astrology
DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down
Railway stations at Bengaluru, Manmad, Bhusawal to get facial recognition tech as test cases