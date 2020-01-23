Bengaluru: CCB busts illegal human trafficking racket

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru sleuths on Thursday busted an illegal trafficking racket involving Bangladesh nationals. Out of the three accused, two are from Bangladesh and one is from Delhi.

The police team also rescued two women, who were forced into prostitution by the accused. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

