PM Modi pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid his floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the central hall of Parliament on his birth anniversary. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid his tributes.

Modi said in tweets that the country will always remain grateful to Netaji for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. "On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, 'A son was born at midday.' This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause - India's freedom. I refer to Netaji Bose, who we proudly remember on his Jayanti today," he said.

"India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians," he added. (ANI)

