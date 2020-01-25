President Kovind meets Brazilian counterpart Bolsonaro

President Ram Nath Kovind met his Brazillian counterpart Jair Messias Bolsonaro at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Saturday ahead of the 71st Republic Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Speaker Om Birla, and other Union Ministers including S Jaishankar, Dr Harsh Vardhan were also present on the occasion.

Bolsonaro's four-day visit to India, starting from January 24, is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament, and businessmen.

The visiting dignitary, earlier today, personally met External Affairs S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Modi here and signed 15 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). On the second of his arrival in India, Bolsonaro was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from where he went to pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

Bolsonaro, who will be the Chief Guest for this year's Republic Day parade, aims at strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Brazil. (ANI)

