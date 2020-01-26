Left Menu
Akash weapon system, TTS displayed during R-day parade

Akash weapon system, the first indigenously developed air defence system capable of firing short-range surface to air missiles, against enemy platform was showcased here during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Sunday.

Visuals from the Republic day celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Akash weapon system, the first indigenously developed air defence system capable of firing short-range surface to air missiles, against enemy platform was showcased here during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Sunday. Prior to this the Transportable Satellite Terminal (TTS), vehicles of the Signal Corps was also displayed at the parade, which is a showcase of India's military might.

Among the other weapons displayed on the occasion were - Dhanush Gun System and K-9 Vajra T that is a self-propelled gun, Sarvatra bridge system. The parade, which began at 10:00 am with a traditional gun salute and included a flypast by MI-17 and RUDRA armed helicopters.

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial here before participating in the Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

