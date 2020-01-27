SC to hear Nirbhaya convict petition on Tuesday
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a writ petition filed by one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a writ petition filed by one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. The three-judge bench of the Apex Court will begin the hearing at 12:30 pm on the plea filed by convict Mukesh Kumar Singh, who has challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by President of India.
A Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will be executed on February 1 at 6 am. Besides Mukesh, three others - Akshay, Vinay, and Pawan are facing the gallows for gang-raping a 23-year-old woman on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in the national capital.
Another accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in March 2013 during the trial. Another convict, who was a minor at the time of the crime, was sent to a reform facility and released after three years of the crime. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Apex Court
- India
- Akshay
- Tihar Jail
ALSO READ
Police tells Delhi HC it has asked JNU to preserve and hand over CCTV footage of Jan 5 violence.
HC seeks response of police, Delhi govt, WhatsApp, Apple Google by tomorrow on plea by 3 professors to preserve CCTV footage of violence.
Air quality in Delhi drops to 'very poor' category, light rains likely today
Delhi Police restricts traffic movement on Baba Gang Nath Marg near JNU
Rajnath, Gadkari attend Road Safety Stakeholder Meet in Delhi