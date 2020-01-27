Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disputed Pompeo comments put Ukraine in awkward spot before visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:31 IST
Disputed Pompeo comments put Ukraine in awkward spot before visit

Disputed comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appearing to play down Ukraine's importance to Americans have put Kiev in an awkward spot days before Pompeo is due to visit.

Ukraine is already walking a political tightrope over the attempt to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump, which focuses on allegations he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the son of his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Pompeo, who is due to make an official visit to Ukraine starting on Thursday, will be the most senior U.S. official to travel to Ukraine since the impeachment process began.

Last week he was accused of shouting "do you think Americans care about Ukraine?" at a National Public Radio reporter after she questioned him about Ukraine in an interview. Pompeo said the reporter was lying; NPR stood by its account of the meeting.

Zelenskiy has not commented on the matter, consistent with a strategy to avoid or deflect most questions about Trump's impeachment. Sviatoslav Yurash, a lawmaker in Zelenskiy's party who sits on parliament's foreign policy committee, said Ukraine was unlikely to raise the issue; analyst Volodymyr Fesenko of the Penta think-tank said Ukraine was in no position to complain.

"We may not like what Pompeo allegedly said, but we cannot afford to criticise Pompeo for this. We cannot show our negative attitude," he said. In a statement to Reuters, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said Pompeo's visit was a "clear demonstration of support for Ukraine" focused on the Donbass conflict, military aid and Washington's support for Kiev's domestic reforms.

A senior U.S. administration official stressed that Washington's focus was supporting Ukraine and its fight against corruption. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told Reuters Kiev regarded Washington as "a special partner," but said the background to Pompeo's trip was "really unfavourable".

Ukraine counts on Washington for diplomatic support and military aid to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles and other hardware as it battles Russian-backed separatists in its eastern Donbass region in a war that has killed more than 13,000 people. Trump froze nearly $400 million in U.S. military assistance to Ukraine shortly before speaking to Zelenskiy, prompting accusations from Democrats that he had misused U.S. foreign policy for personal gain.

After finding itself pitched in the middle of a domestic political row in Washington, Kiev suffered more embarrassment when the White House published a summary of a Trump-Zelenskiy call containing criticism of France and Germany. (Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Andrew Osborn and Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi stresses the importance of de-escalation in the region

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.The PM also condemned attacks that t...

Cricket-Costly bill for England skipper as room service helps test win

Cricketers are superstitious at the best of times but not wanting to change any aspect of their routine after a successful test day has proved costly for England captain Joe Root.He will be forking out on his hotel expenses after Mark Wood ...

DNA tests show Belgian ex-king is father of artist, lawyer says

DNA tests have revealed that Belgiums former King Albert II is the biological father of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, a lawyer for the retired monarch said on Monday, putting an end to a decade-long paternity claim. Albert, who abdicated si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020