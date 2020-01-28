Four people apprehended for supplying illicit liquor in Delhi

Four people were apprehended on Monday late night in connection with supplying illicit liquor, police said. In one incident, three interstate gang members Deepak, Sagar and Himanshu were apprehended.

"They were apprehended with possession of 300 cartons of illicit liquor containing total 2,700 litres of country-made liquor from Najafgarh, Delhi while they were supplying the illicit liquor." Police said in a statement. Two cars were also recovered.

In another incident, 60 cartons of illicit liquor along with a car were recovered from a person. The accused identified as Mohit was apprehended from Chandan Park, Siraspur, Delhi in the intervening night.

Further legal action is being taken against the apprehended persons, police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

