Nirbhaya case: SC begins convict's plea against dismissal of his mercy plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing the plea of Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, against the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is hearing Singh's plea.

He has sought an urgent hearing on his plea against the dismissal of the mercy plea. Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Anjana Prakash referred to judgements on death sentence and the power of the president to grant mercy.

The trial court has issued black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar -- at 6 am on February 1.

