DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 28

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 ** MOSCOW, Russia - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with South Sudanese Foreign Minister Awut Deng Acuil for talks in Moscow. - 0800 GMT

** BERLIN - Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will make a working visit to Germany (to Jan. 30) ** PARIS - Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will be heading to Paris on an official two-day visit (to Jan. 29) ** NAIROBI - Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit Kenya to attend 'Engage Africa, Economic Diplomacy Conference. (to Jan. 29) ** WASHINGTON DC - Foreign and irrigation ministers from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia will meet in the United States' capital city of Washington DC to discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

ABU DHABI - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (final Day) DAKAR - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan visits Senegal (final Day).

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, in Berlin. - 0730 GMT BRUSSELS - EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the White House to discuss regional issues. BERLIN, Germany - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speak to students of Jewish school Moses Mendelssohn - 0930 GMT

BERLIN - Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin ahead of the ceremonies to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago. Rivlin will also visit a Jewish school in Germany’s capital. - 1730 GMT BRUSSELS - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko hold EU-Ukraine association council. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 ** MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder in Moscow. BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers will vote on the Brexit deal – 1600 GMT.

BERLIN - Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will speaks in Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, to commemorate the victims of the Nazi dictatorship. - 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager will speak to EU lawmakers on artificial intelligence in Europe. - 1715 GMT

GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30 KYIV - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will travel to Ukraine.

GENEVA, Switzerland - The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, will meet in Geneva to discuss the Karabakh settlement process. LONDON - Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State speaks on "The Future of the Special Relationship" in conversation with British foreign minister Dominic Raab at a think tank event. - 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31 ** ALMATY, Kazakhstan - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Almaty to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1 NUR-SULTAN - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Kazakhstan (to Feb. 2)

MINSK - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Minsk. NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2 TASHKENT - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Uzbekistan (to Feb. 3) GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

** BRUSSELS - OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium 2020 WARSAW - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Poland (to Feb. 4) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4 MADRID, Spain - Argentine president Alberto Fernandez visits Spain.

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 Ireland - Irish House of Representatives election. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

** DUBLIN - OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2020. GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

** NEW DELHI - US President Donald Trump visits India (to Feb. 24). RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23). TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 CAPE TOWN, South Africa - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 5 ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb. LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks.

VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 6 VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 12

BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 16 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC-Finance and Central Banks Deputies’ Meeting in Malaysia

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 23

BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24 QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers(AFMM) Meeting (to Mar. 27).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 27

** TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 29

** MALI - National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

