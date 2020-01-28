Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU refugee agency EASO to double staff in Greece to speed up asylum process

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:52 IST
EU refugee agency EASO to double staff in Greece to speed up asylum process
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The EU agency for refugees, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said on Tuesday it will double its staff to 1,000 in Greece in the coming months to help it cope with thousands of migrants and refugees stranded on five islands. Greece has promised faster processing of asylum requests of more than 70,000 pending from previous years, to shut five overcrowded refugee camps on its islands and replace them with more restrictive holding centers.

"(We want) to assure fast and efficient asylum procedures so that people in need of protection will get one as soon as possible," Nina Gregori, executive director of EASO, told reporters. Human rights groups have criticized the conservative government over its new framework to speed up the processing of asylum requests as a "rushed" attempt that would impede access to a fair asylum process for refugees.

Deputy Migration Minister George Koumoutsakos said speeding up the processing of asylum requests would help the state ease overcrowding in camps. Greece, via neighboring Turkey, was the main gateway into the European Union for more than a million mainly the Middle East and Asian migrants fleeing conflict in 2015-16.

Last year, 59,726 migrants and refugees reached Greek shores, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, most of them arriving on Lesbos, Chios or Samos island near Turkey's coasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges countries in South, Southeast Asian countries to boost readiness to respond to coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has urged countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Nepal and Thailand where confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported, to strengthen the readiness to rapidly detect any case of importatio...

Checkpoints, exclusion zones and quarantine: reporting the coronavirus

A transparent plastic bag dropped at the door of my Shanghai apartment contained a handful of surgical masks along with a friendly notice informing me that I was under home quarantine for two weeks.The reason I had briefly been inside the w...

Tripura sounds coronavirus alert

The Tripura government on Tuesday sounded a coronavirus alert in the whole state especially along the Indo-Bangla international border, an official said. Health Secretary Dr. Debashish Bose said, We have received an advisory from the Union ...

Employee can't claim over Rs 8,000 if injured in harness: HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that no one injured permanently while in service can claim over Rs 8,000 per month, even if he or she were drawing over the amount as salary. Justice S Vaidyanathan cited a government order GO issued ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020