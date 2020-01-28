Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks Centre's response on plea for relocating Gir lions to Madhya Pradesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:10 IST
SC seeks Centre's response on plea for relocating Gir lions to Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea by an NGO seeking direction for shifting some Asiatic lions from Gujarat's Gir forest to a wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issues notices to various respondents including Ministry of Environment and Forest and sought their response within four weeks.

The issue of shifting Gir lions to Madhya Pradesh had first come up in April 2013 when the apex court had directed relocating them. It had said the species should have a second home to save it from extinction, due to catastrophes like epidemic, large forest fire etc. Gujarat has been opposing Madhya Pradesh's request of lions.

The Madhya Pradesh government had chosen Palpur-Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary in Sheopur district of Gwalior division as a second home for over 500 Asiatic lions. During the arguments on Tuesday, senior advocate Anitha Shenoy, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that the process to relocate some lions from Gir to Kuno wildlife sanctury in Madhya Pradesh had started in 1989 when area in Kuno was made ready for the relocation.

Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that this issue had cropped up in 2018 also when several lions had died in Gir due to spread of canine distemper virus. He said that after the 2013 order, a contempt plea was also filed alleging that lions were not relocated from Gir, but the apex court had rejected it.

One of the lawyers appearing in the matter said that Kuno was close to Ranthambore National Park, which is home to tigers, in Rajasthan and there was a possibility of conflict between the two big cats if lions are relocated there. Nadkarni told the bench that when the contempt plea had come up for hearing in the apex court earlier, Kuno was not ready for introduction of Asiatic lion, and a tiger was also spotted in the reserve there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No hot meals, blankets, magazines as airlines step up fight on virus

Passengers on some flights to China will have to make do without hot meals or blankets and newspapers, as airlines step up measures to protect crew and travelers from a coronavirus that has killed more than 130 in the country.Seeking to con...

India asked to bat first in 3rd T20I against New Zealand

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first in the third T20I against India at Seddon Park here on Wednesday. India are leading the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first two games. India skipper Virat Kohli trusted the winni...

Chandrababu Naidu, Srujana Chowdary own thousands of acres in Amaravati, says YSRCP MP Sai Reddy

Lambasting the opposition parties for resisting a bill related to decentralising Andhra Pradeshs capital, Visakhapatnam MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP lawmaker Y Srujana Chowdary have bee...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Muguruza marches into Australian Open semi-finals

Garbine Muguruza stormed back into the Grand Slam big time with an emphatic 7-5 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday.The twice Grand Slam champion will meet former finalist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020