UK PM Johnson says Huawei decision helps Britain, does not hurt U.S. ties

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he wanted to ensure people have access to the best technology but that a decision on allowing Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G network would not harm cooperation with the United States. "I want to assure ... the country that I think it's absolutely vital that people in this country do have access to the best technology available," he told parliament.

"But what we also do absolutely nothing to imperil our relationship with the United States, to do anything to compromise our critical national security infrastructure or to do anything to imperil our extremely valuable cooperation with five eyes security partners."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.