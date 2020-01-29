Lobsang Sangay welcomes US' move to pass Tibet human rights bill

President of Central Tibetan government-in-exile Lobsang Sangay on Wednesday expressed his gratitude over passage of the Tibet human rights bill by the United States House of Representatives, saying it is a "landmark show of support by the country restoration of freedom in Tibet." "In yet another landmark victory for Tibetans and Tibet supporters around the world, the US House of Representatives today overwhelmingly passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (HR 4331), the most comprehensive policy bill on Tibet since the Tibet Policy Act- 2002," Sangay said in a press conference here.

"The supermajority vote on the legislation is a landmark show of support by the US for the Central Tibetan Administration, the Middle Way Policy and genuine autonomy for Tibetans, religious freedom, environmental protection of Tibetan plateau and restoration of freedom in Tibet," he added. The House, earlier today, passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (HR 4331) with a majority vote.

This becomes the latest legislation challenging Beijing's treatment of its citizens to get the Congressional seal of approval in recent months. Among other terms, the Tibet Policy Support Act of 2019 requires that the US government reject any applications from Beijing for a new consulate on American soil until the Chinese government allows Washington to build its own diplomatic station in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital

It also establishes a US policy that the selection of Tibet's future religious leaders should be decided by themselves, free from the Chinese government, NHK World reported. The bill also stated that Beijing will face sanctions if it interferes in the process of recognising a successor of the Dalai Lama.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been one of Washington's most vocal campaigners for the protection of civil and religious liberties in Tibet, said: "I rise in support of the Tibetan Policy Act of 2019: strong, bipartisan and urgently-needed legislation to strengthen America's commitment to the Tibetan people and their right to safeguard their distinct identity." Stating that the US is sending a 'clear signal' to China, Pelosi said, "We are sending Beijing a clear signal that they will be held accountable for interfering in Tibet's religious and cultural affairs. We are making clear that Chinese officials who meddle in the process of recognizing a new Dalai Lama will be subject to targeted sanctions, including those in the Global Magnitsky Act." (ANI)

