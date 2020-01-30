Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays proceedings in Thiruvananthapuram family court against Anuradha Paudwal

New Delhi, Jan 30 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings initiated by the district family court of Thiruvananthapuram on a case pertaining to a 46-year-old Kerala woman claiming to be the daughter of acclaimed playback singer Anuradha Paudwal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:33 IST
SC stays proceedings in Thiruvananthapuram family court against Anuradha Paudwal
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Jan 30 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings initiated by the district family court of Thiruvananthapuram on a case pertaining to a 46-year-old Kerala woman claiming to be the daughter of acclaimed playback singer Anuradha Paudwal. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde also issued notice to the woman, Karmala Modex, after Anuradha Paudwal approached the top court seeking transfer of the case from Thiruvananthapuram court to Bandra court in Mumbai.

Paudwal has also sought a stay on the proceedings pending before the Thiruvananthapuram court. The plea, filed through advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi, Paudwal said the case is bogus and frivolous and an "attempt to get publicity and to tarnish her image". It said that the woman's case is an attempt to extort money from her by blackmailing her through frivolous petitions.

Seeking transfer of the case from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai, Paudwal said due to her old age and professional commitments it will be difficult to attend the hearing in the southern state. The petition said various similar cases have come up before and in the public interest, there should be minimum requirement threshold of satisfaction of the courts on the basis of credible material before issuing summons to concerned persons. It said that there is a need for guidelines on the issue.

The woman, Karmala Modex, in her petition before Thiruvananthapuram court has sought a compensation of Rs 50 crore from her biological parents for allegedly denying her the childhood and life she was entitled to. Modex said that she came to know about her biological mother from her foster father Pannachan, who she claimed revealed the same on his death bed when he passed away a few years ago.

Ponnachan and Agnes, her foster parents, had brought her up, she said. The district family court in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month had asked Paudwal and her two children to appear before it in person.

The woman sought to be declared as the legitimate daughter of Paudwal and claimed that she is entitled to one-fourth share of the assets and properties, along with a compensation of Rs 50 crore for the loss caused to her. Modex said she had tried to get in touch with the singer before filing the case but never got any response. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 7 BH-KANHAIYA-RALLY Before embarking on statewide tour, Kanhaiya detained briefly in Bihar BettiahMotihari Leftist leader Kanhaiya Kumar was on Thursday thwarted from a...

HC directs formation of special cells to nab people posting

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police chief to form a special cell in all police stations to track those making derogatory comments against Constitutional authorities on social media and take necessary action. Ju...

SC asks estranged wife of industrialist to look for house of her choice on rent in Mumbai

The Supreme Court Thursday asked Poonam Bhagat, socialite estranged wife of industrialist Jaidev Shroff, to locate a premises of her choice in Mumbai as her estranged husband agreed to pay the rent till the final disposal of their divorce p...

'Disheartened' IndiGo pilot writes to airline management: Kamra's action not 'unruly'

An IndiGo pilot-in-command has conveyed his anguish to the airlines management for not consulting him before announcing a six-month ban on comedian Kunal Kamra for heckling Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami on his flight, insisting that the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020