Copies of Economic Survey reach Parliament
Ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session, copies of Economic Survey 2019-20 reached the Parliament complex on Friday morning. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present it later today.
Ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session, copies of Economic Survey 2019-20 reached the Parliament complex on Friday morning. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present it later today. Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on Saturday.
The Budget Session will commence with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.
The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and will end on April 3. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Venkaiah Naidu
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Russian Parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul
Russia's ruling party approves Mishustin as PM - aide to parliament speaker
Probe J&K cop's 'role' in Parliament, Pulwama attacks: Nath
UPDATE 2-Russian parliament backs Putin's pick for PM after 'January Revolution'
EU parliament condemns rights crackdown in Burundi ahead of 2020 election