Italy to discuss declaring coronavirus emergency after first two cases

Italy's government is set to discuss declaring a state of national emergency after confirming the first two cases of the new coronavirus in the country since the outbreak in China, a cabinet statement said on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that two Chinese tourists who were visiting Italy had contracted the virus, adding that the government had decided to close air traffic to and from China.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC on Friday said all flights between China and Italy had been suspended until further notice at the behest of health authorities.

