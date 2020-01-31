Plane repatriating French nationals from China's coronavirus regions lands in France - BFM TV
The first plane repatriating French nationals from China's coronavirus regions landed in France, French TV station BFM reported on Friday.
BFM said the plane had arrived at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, and was carrying around 200 people.
