Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plane repatriating French nationals from China's coronavirus regions lands in France - BFM TV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:06 IST
Plane repatriating French nationals from China's coronavirus regions lands in France - BFM TV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first plane repatriating French nationals from China's coronavirus regions landed in France, French TV station BFM reported on Friday.

BFM said the plane had arrived at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, and was carrying around 200 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Thiem shoots down young gun Zverev to reach final

Dominic Thiem overcame Alex Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-63 7-64 to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday and set up the ultimate test against Melbourne Park maestro Novak Djokovic. In an enthralling semi-final featuring a rain interruption, ...

Aston Martin's lifeline buys carmaker time as SUV hits road

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and investors have rescued Aston Martin with a 500 million pound cash injection that analysts say will help stabilise the British carmaker whose first sport utility vehicle SUV is set to hit the road.Str...

Wenger launches FIFA talent development programme

Lausanne, Jan 31 AFP FIFA has announced the launch of what it has called a groundbreaking talent development programme with the aim of reducing the gap between the worlds leading football nations and the rest. The programme was launched by ...

London mayor Khan 'heartbroken' over Brexit

London, Jan 31 AP London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is heartbroken about Britains imminent departure from the European Union and wants to reassure European citizens living in the British capital they are valued friends and family members. Im ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020