Economic Survey 2019-20 focuses on wealth creation for 130 crore Indians, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Economic Survey 2019-20 laid emphasis on wealth creation for 130 crore Indians. "The #EconomicSurvey 2019-20 focuses on wealth-creation for 130 crore Indians. It outlines a multi-faceted strategy to achieve a $5 trillion economy through enterprise, exports, ease of doing business and more. Do read!" the prime minister tweeted adding a link of the economic survey for reading.

Commenting about President Ram Nath Kovind's speech in the Parliament on Friday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "In his speech to both Houses of Parliament, Rashtrapati Ji lucidly highlighted India's successes in a wide range of sectors as well as how the fruits of development are transforming the lives of 130 crore Indians." "Rashtrapati Ji also highlighted India's rising stature at the world stage, how our nation has overcome challenges pending for decades and India's ethos of harmony, brotherhood as well as compassion," PM Modi said in another tweet.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament was briefly interrupted by the Opposition members when he began speaking about the amended Citizenship Act.

Later, Sitharaman also tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20 in Rajya Sabha. Ahead of Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed media and said, "We all should make sure that in the sessions we lay a strong foundation for this decade. It will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both houses there are good debates on these issues."

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)

