Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court orders safeguards for Kenyan digital IDs, bans DNA collecting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:15 IST
Court orders safeguards for Kenyan digital IDs, bans DNA collecting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kenya's high court said the government could go ahead with a new digital ID scheme, as long as it brought in stronger regulations and did not use it to collect citizens' DNA and geo-location data.

Rights groups had argued the scheme violated privacy and asked the judges to outlaw the whole system - under which people will get a single ID number and a card that will give them access to public services. The government says thousands of people have already signed up for the Huduma Namba - "service number" in KiSwahili - plan and agreed to give fingerprints and get entered on a database. It argues the scheme will cut through red tape.

The judges ruled late on Thursday that Huduma Namba could continue, with conditions. It would be unconstitutional to collect DNA and global positioning system (GPS) data - as had been suggested in early versions of the plans for the scheme - they said.

"The government may continue with its exercise to implement biometric and use of data on the condition that it will enact relevant data protection laws," the high court added in its ruling. In November, Kenya passed a data protection law that complies with European Union legal standards, part of its effort to attract investment in its information technology sector.

The government on Friday said that it has begun issuing the new system's ID cards to Kenyans who were already registered. One of the three rights groups that challenged the program said it had taken heart from some parts of the judges' ruling.

"The court noted that the roll-out was rushed, agreeing with the assertions of the petitioners and that the legislative framework for the program was inadequate," said George Kegoro, head of Kenya Human Rights Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Britons risk having data 'sold to highest bidder' after Brexit, whistleblower warns

By Amber Milne LONDON, Jan 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - British peoples data privacy will be hanging in the balance after Brexit, former Cambridge Analytica staffer-turned-whistleblower Brittany Kaiser warned as the country leaves the Eu...

UPDATE 5-Democrats signal defeat on witness bid as Trump trial nears end

Democrats sounded resigned to defeat on Friday in their bid to call witnesses at U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, predicting his fellow Republicans would move swiftly to acquit him and leave him in office. Tonight, all...

BRIEF-United Airlines Says To Suspend All Flights To China Beginning Feb. 6

United Airlines Holdings Inc UNITED AIRLINES SAYS TO SUSPEND ALL FLIGHTS TO CHINA BEGINNING FEB. 6 UNITED SAYS SUSPENSIONS INCLUDE FLIGHTS BETWEEN ITS HUB CITIES AND BEIJING, CHENGDU AND SHANGHAI THROUGH MARCH 28 Source text for Eikon Furth...

WRAPUP 3-Britain cuts loose from EU with delight, anger and indifference

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown in one of the biggest blows yet to Europes attempt to forge unity from the ruins of World War Two. The EUs mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020