DHFL chairman Kapil Wadhawan sent to judicial custody in Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court on Friday sent Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), to judicial custody. The court will hear his bail application on February 3, in connection with a money laundering case.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, who is under Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till January 31 in connection with a money-laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi, was yesterday admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai. Wadhawan complained of high blood pressure, cough and fever. He was admitted on Thursday.

ED is probing the money laundering case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. It has identified the Benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one property in the UAE and 25 properties in the UK. (ANI)

