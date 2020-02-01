Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan-communique

The Arab League rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan at a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo on Saturday, saying it would not lead to a just peace deal.

The Arab League will not cooperate with the United States to execute the plan, a communique said. Israel should not implement the initiative by force, it said.

