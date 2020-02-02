Union Budget is 'pro-people', says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday welcomed the Union Budget 2020-21 and termed it "pro-people" as the Budget is structured on the overall theme of 'ease of living'. He asserted that the Budget will also fulfill the aims and aspirations of all sections.

Sonowal said that the Budget hinges on the welfare of the farmers as it has categorically mentioned the initiatives such as agriculture credit target of Rs 15 lakh crore. "Moreover, schemes like 'Kisan Rail' and 'Kisan Udaan', and expansion of PM-KUSUM to provide 20 lakh farmers for setting up stand-alone solar pumps, would greatly benefit the farmers and persons associated with allied sectors," he added.

The Chief Minister also said it will essentially help Assam and other north-eastern states to grow. Sonowal said that the farmers of Assam have "dignified position" in the national agricultural landscape of the country and pointed that the provision of 'Kisan Rail' and 'Kisan Udaan' are tantamount to acknowledging skills of state's farmers and giving them the respect and position, they deserve.

"This Budget provision would strengthen the agro-economy of the state," he added. Moreover, hailing the Budget provision of selecting Sivasagar among the five archaeological sites in the country to be developed as an iconic site with other museums, Sonowal asserted that the step showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's priority to Assam.

He also said that the Budget provision such as 890 km Dhubri-Sadiya connectivity, the completion of which will be achieved within 2022, will boost economic activity through waterways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.