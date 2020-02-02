Encounter between security forces, Naxals in Bokaro's Chattrochati

An encounter took place between security forces and Naxals near Chattrochati Police Station area here on Sunday. "Encounter took place between security forces and Naxals in Chattrochati Police Station area under Gomia block, today. The search operation is underway," said P Murugun, SP Bokaro.

According to the police officials, a search operation is underway to get hold of the Naxals. Further details awaited. (ANI)

