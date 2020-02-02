Plane repatriating 250 French and Europeans from China's Wuhan lands in France
A plane repatriating 250 French and European nationals from China's Wuhan landed in at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, on Sunday, BFM TV footage showed.
Around 65 French nationals will be quarantined either at a holiday resort at Carry-Le-Rouet, in the south of France, or at a firefighters' training centre near Aix-en-Provence, Secretary of State for Child Protection Adrien Taquet told reporters.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday the plane was carrying nationals of 30 countries. Non-French nationals will travel on to their home countries, he added.
