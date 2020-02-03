Firing incident reported near Jamia Millia Islamia

An incident of firing took place near gate number five of Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Sunday night. According to Jamia Coordination Committee, the firing was done by two unidentified persons. One of them was wearing a red coloured jacket and driving a red colour scooty.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the SHO (Station house officer) is present at the spot and is waiting for confirmation and details.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.