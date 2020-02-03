Left Menu
Development News Edition

Days after Brexit, Macron visits Poland amid frosty ties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 03:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 03:30 IST
Days after Brexit, Macron visits Poland amid frosty ties
Representative Image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Poland on Monday and Tuesday in an effort to reset frosty ties at a time when the departure of Britain from the European Union is reshaping political alliances in the 27-member bloc.

Arriving in Warsaw days after Brexit, Macron is signaling the importance of one of the EU's biggest members, despite a relationship marked by clashes over issues ranging from climate change policy, NATO and Poland's adherence to the rule of law. In an attempt to strengthen ties, he will propose new investment plans and try to build nuclear and military partnerships during the visit, French and Polish officials said.

"Perhaps we won't be best friends right away but we can gradually rebuild working relations," a Polish official close to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Reuters. Relations between Poland and France soured after Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) government scrapped a $3.4 billion helicopter deal with Airbus in 2016, angering France, which thought the deal was largely agreed.

Since then, France and Poland have been on opposite sides of many arguments. Macron, a fervent European integrationist, has decried nationalist governments like Poland's and criticized, along with the EU executive, efforts by PiS to put Polish courts and media under more government control.

Both countries want to keep generous funding for their agricultural sectors in the EU budget, but Paris is pushing for more action on migration and the climate, while Warsaw has rejected EU policies on both matters. Political experts say, however, that Macron may be keen to test new alliances in Europe amid tensions with Germany, another EU powerhouse, over European reforms.

France and Germany have been at loggerheads over the past year as Macron's ambitious plans for reform have often run into resistance from the more cautious Chancellor Angela Merkel. "Paris is looking for another partner to work on the future of Europe. Berlin is not delivering," said Michal Baranowski, director of political think tank the German Marshall Fund in Warsaw.

The PiS government has called for a reversal of some EU powers, wanting more say for national parliaments. But Poland's ties with Germany have also suffered during its rule, with PiS saying Berlin owed it money for World War Two damage. Macron visits Poland at a time of heightened tensions over the PiS government's judiciary reforms, which EU critics have said undermine the bloc's democratic standards.

Last month, parliament passed a law that allows for disciplining judges critical of government changes to the judiciary. The European Commission has asked the EU's highest court to freeze it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Harden scores 40 as Rockets defeat Pelicans

James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double and the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109, back-and-forth win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and ni...

France says 20 evacuees from China showing signs of coronavirus infection

Paris France, Feb 03 SputnikANI About 20 passengers of Frances evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan in China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arr...

4 students suspended from university hostel for taking part in pro-Amaravati protest

Four students of Acharya Nagarjuna University have been suspended from the varsity hostel for taking part in protests demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Two students of Journalism and Mass Communicatio...

NFL-Kobe Bryant honored with moment of silence at Super Bowl

There was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday following the death of the basketball great, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in California a week ago.Prior to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020