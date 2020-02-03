Left Menu
Union Budget will be for youth, middle class and traders of Delhi: PM Modi

Hailing 90th Union Budget presented by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said this budget will be for Delhi's youth, traders, middle class, poor and women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his first election rally for Delhi polls at Karkardooma. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Hailing 90th Union Budget presented by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said this budget will be for Delhi's youth, traders, middle class, poor and women. "The Union Budget that has come is going to give direction not only for this year but for this entire decade. The benefit of this budget will be for Delhi's youth, traders, middle class, poor and women," said Prime Minister Modi addressing his first election rally for Delhi polls here at Karkardooma.

He said this budget has taken care that middle-class taxpayers have more money to save. "The government has now given the option of a new slab of tax. This slab is also simple and there is no pressure to invest in certain schemes only to save tax," he said.

"There was a complaint from traders of country, including Delhi, that they face pressure from tax authorities. So we started Indirect Tax Settlement Scheme last year. After this, there was a demand that such a scheme be started for Direct Taxes. In this budget, we fulfilled this," the Prime Minister said. Modi said a major reform related to youth employment has been announced in the budget to free the youth from the problem of different examinations in non-gazetted government jobs. "There will no corruption to get through government jobs as we have ended interviews for jobs in public sector," he said.

Emphasizing on small scale industries and traders, the Prime Minister said: "The turnover limit has been extended to Rs 5 crore. This is a living example of the government's trust in the country's entrepreneurs and millions of traders and traders of Delhi." "Delhi-NCR is also the hub of manufacturing of electronics and technology related to the second generation in the country. Our efforts will prepare our youth for future employment and make India the world's top startup nation," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

